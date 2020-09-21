For Intercepting Vehicle: YSRCP leader D S Habibullah demands apology from CI Soma Sekhar Reddy

Kurnool: A leader of YSRCP D S Habibullah on Sunday demanded apology from Nandyal One Town CI Soma Sekhar Reddy for intercepting his vehicle under the police station limits. The incident took place on Saturday late night when the CI intercepted the vehicle of Habibullah for a checking.

Before the officer could question them, where they were coming from, furious Habibullah said how dare you to stop my vehicle. "I am a senior leader of YSRCP," he said and sought apology from the CI else face dire consequences.

While the argument was going on, many community people gathered at the scene and created panic situation. The video of which has gone viral on social media. According to information, D S Habibullah, who claims to be YSRCP leader, accompanied with some of his friends has gone to a dhaba to dine.

After dining they were returning to their house. In the meantime, the One town cops were conducting routine vehicle checking. As usual they intercepted the vehicle of Habib. A stopping the vehicle, Habinullah got furious and picked up an argument with the CI.

When The Hans India asked the about the incident, the CI said there was no reason to become furious. We intercepted the vehicle as part of routine checkup. This has irritated the YSRCP leader and created panic situation. However, he said the issue was taken to the notice of higher authorities.