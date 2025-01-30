Foreign medical grads must comply with NMC norms: APMC

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) on Wednesday made it clear that the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) must follow the guidelines prescribed by National Medical Commission (NMC) to get the permanent registrations. The APMC responded to the silent protest staged by the foreign medical graduates and their parents near the health university on Tuesday demanding the government address their problems.

The Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who completed part of their MBBS courses online due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have requested the AP Medical Council (APMC) to grant Permanent Registration (PR) after completing one year of internship in Andhra Pradesh.

Many FMGs returned to India, continued their studies online, and later returned to their foreign universities to complete the remaining part of the course in offline mode.

In response, the NMC issued guidelines on November 22, 2023, requiring FMGs who studied online during their final year to do two years of internship (one year of clinical clerkship and one year of internship).

Those who studied online during both penultimate and final years must complete three years of internship (two year of clinical clerkship and one year of internship). Some FMGs who are currently undergoing internship, have refused to comply with these instructions and have submitted representations, requesting acceptance of compensation letters obtained from their universities.

However, the NMC clarified that the letters did not specify the necessary details to verify adequate compensation for online studies and hence their request to issue Permanent Registrations will not be considered by the APMC.

Furthermore, these FMGs had also submitted an undertaking letter during their counselling, stating that they would abide by the future guidelines, if any, issued by the NMC during their internship period. FMGs who have not sufficiently compensated for online study and are refusing to do an additional year of necessary internship, will have their Permanent Registrations placed on hold.