Foreign plant named after Chennupati Lakshmaiah

MLCs I Venkateswara Rao, Sheikh Sabji, UTF State general secretary KSS Prasad, UTF leader Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao and others at UTF council meeting in Mandapet on Sunday

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): In the honour of late Chennupati Lakshmaiah, one of the forefront leaders of teacher movement in India, the United Teachers Federation (UTF) has named a foreign flower plant after him.

UTF leader from Kadiyam area Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao said that this flowering plant, called as Poinsettia red in English, has been officially named as Chennupati Lakshmaiah flower plant, at UTF Council meeting held in Mandapet on Sunday. Chilukuri said that he saw this plant with red flowers in Kadiam nurseries and realised that it has no name in Telugu. Hence, he thought of naming it after Lakshmaiah. He thanked MLCs I Venkateswara Rao, Sheikh Sabji, UTF State general secretary KSS Prasad and others for accepting his idea.

