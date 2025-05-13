Forensic Evidence Workshop held

Anantapur: Under the guidance of District SP P Jagadeesh a one-day workshop on “Forensic Science and Evidence Management” was conducted for police officers at the local Police Conference Hall. This initiative was organised as per the directions of Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta IPS to enhance the scientific approach in criminal investigations. SP Jagadeesh emphasized that accurate conviction of criminals relies on scientifically collecting and preserving evidence at the crime scene.

He stated that in today’s tech-driven world, criminals adopt new techniques to mislead investigations, hence, officers must be well-versed in modern forensic practices. He noted that forensic training not only clarifies the importance of evidence but also empowers effective investigation and builds public trust in the police system. Experts provided in-depth training on collecting and packaging evidence from crime scenes, including serology, DNA, toxicology, cyber forensics, and other specialized fields. Officers learned procedures for handling blood, semen, hair, saliva, footprints, fingerprints, narcotics, human organs, poisons, audio/video data, memory cards, and hard drives. Detailed discussions were held on best practices for investigating murders, rapes, suspicious deaths, road accidents, and explosive-related crimes.

Officers received guidance on evidence processing, safe storage techniques, and appropriate packaging methods. Participants addressed their doubts with forensic professionals to ensure more accurate, evidence-based investigations. Experts like RFSL Assistant Director Raja Ranganatha Reddy, Scientific Officer Sudharani, and Scientific Assistants Murali and Venkateswararao offered crucial insights. The workshop was attended by Additional SP D.V. Ramanamurthy, DSPs Srinivas Rao, Ravikumar, Venkatesulu, Surya Narayana Reddy, CIs, SIs, and officials from Cyber Cell, IT Core Team, and Fingerprint units.