Forest conservation is everyone's responsibility, says Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati/Kadapa: Remembering the sacrifices made by forest martyrs in protecting the forest wealth, Minister for forests, environment, energy and mining Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the conservation of forests is everyone's responsibility. He took part in the Forest Martyrs Day held near SV Zoo park here on Thursday and paid rich floral tributes to the martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy after noticing the difficulties of forest staff, provided 360 new vehicles to them. While thousands of miscreants were looting the forest wealth, he said the staff have been trying hard to protect them. The government has allocated gun men to the IFS officers in 24 divisions where the red sanders were in abundance.

The minister added that 23 forest officers and staff have been killed since 1939 while on duty and there were four outsourcing staff also in the list. They died while preventing red sanders smuggling and the government will provide all help to the bereaved families. The forest martyrs' day was being observed commemorating the death of IFS P Srinivas of Rajamahendravaram, who was killed in the hands of sandalwood smuggler Veerappan on November 10, 1991.

Minister Peddireddi said that the state has only 22.94 percent forest area and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been trying to increase this. On this occasion, he inaugurated a blood donation camp. ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, Principal Chief conservator of forests Madhusudan Reddy, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, SP P Parameswar Reddy, Zoo park curator Sevam, Tirupati DFO Satish Reddy and other officials participated.

In Kadapa, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju lauded the crucial role of forest staff in protecting the forest wealth. Paying floral tributes to the Martyrs on the occasion of Forest Martyrs Day here on Thursday, the collector said that the government has initiated several measures for all round development of forest staff and their welfare and appealed to staff to avail the facilities. Superintendent of Police K K N Anhurajan advised the forest staff to learn techniques in using highly sophisticated weapons while combing in forest areas. The SP has assured of extending full-fledged support to the forest department in curbing red sanders smuggling. District Forest Officer Sandeep Reddy was also present. On the occasion, the collector felicitated forest watcher B Ashok Kumar's mother B Bhanumathi who was killed by red sanders smugglers.