Forest department foils Red Sanders smuggling attempt in Tirumala

Tirupati: Tirumala witnessed a rare red sanders smuggling attempt on Thursday, marking the first such incident in the region in recent times. Although smuggling of the high-value wood is common in areas bordering Seshachalam forest range, such as Tirupati, Chandragiri, Renigunta, and Kodur, this case stands out for its location.

Acting on a tip-off, Forest department officials intercepted a vehicle near Silathoranam and seized 20 high-grade red sanders logs, weighing approximately 536 kg and valued at Rs 21 lakh in black market. The operation, led by DRO Swapna Kumari and Forest Beat Officer Murali, involved a coordinated effort to monitor key routes used by smugglers.

The suspicious vehicle was flagged down during a routine checkpoint inspection. Upon investigation, officials discovered the logs hidden in the backseat. The driver attempted to escape but was apprehended. The accused, a resident of Villupuram in Tamil Nadu, is suspected to be part of a larger smuggling network.

The seized vehicle and contraband are now under investigation, with authorities probing potential local involvement in the illegal operation. Forest officials have intensified surveillance in and around Tirumala to prevent further attempts to exploit the region’s rich natural resources.