Forest officials seize pangolin shells, deer horn in East Godavari village

Kakinada: Acting on a tip-off, the officials of the Forest Department recovered a pangolin shells along with two horns of deer from the house of one Nookaraju at Mallavaram village of Gokavaram mandal in East Godavari district on Monday.

The officials went to the house of Nookaraju at 6 am and checked the entire house and found the pangolin shell packets and horns of stag. The officials came to know that Nookaraju used to catch the animals by using electric wires and selling them.

According to Forest Officer M Karunakar, Nookaraju uses the electric wires to catch animals. In this raid, section officers Veerabhadra Rao, Gopal, beat officers MS Rao, BS Rao, S Basavayya , M Narasanna Dora, LB Manikyan and others took part.