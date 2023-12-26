Forget 'Why not 175?', focus on 'Why not Pulivendula?': Devineni Uma

Vijayawada: At a time when the YSRCP leaders raising slogan 'Why not 175?' seats in the upcoming Assembly polls, The TDP has come up counter slogan 'Why not Pulivendula?'









Recently, ex-minister and TDP leader Devineni Uma responded on the X platform. Why not Pulivendula, he asked.

He shared videos of Chandrababu's visit to Simhadripuram in August 2023 and Jagan's visit to the same town in December. Chandrababu's visit to Jagan bastion saw a huge response from people. Comparing both the videos, he said that Jagan's rule is coming to an end over'.