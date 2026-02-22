Former AP DGP visits Sri City

Sri City: Former Director General of Police of AP Dr M Malakondaiah visited Sri City on Saturday. Sri City Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy welcomed him and gave an overview of the large industrial park and its busy operations.

Dr Malakondaiah was impressed and called Sri City a top model for industrial hubs. He praised Sannareddy and his team for creating many jobs, especially for women in the local area. He also liked their green practices and community programmes. He said turning a backward region into a busy industrial spot is great work.

During the visit, Dr Malakondaiah met senior managers at factories of Isuzu, Mondelez, and Bluestar. He also went to Krea University and Chinmaya Vidyalaya and interacted with students and teachers.

Srinivasulu, Deputy Superintendent of Police at Sri City Hi-Tech Police Station, shared details on law and order, security steps in the area with the former DGP.