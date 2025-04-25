Former AP Intelligence Chief Granted Custody for Questioning

In a recent hearing at the Vijayawada court, the custody petition for former Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu was addressed. Officials from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a request for his custody for a week; however, the court approved a shorter duration of three days.

As per the court's ruling, the CID officials will have custody of Anjaneyulu on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, during which he will be interrogated from 10 am to 5 pm each day. The court stipulated that the investigation must take place in the presence of legal representatives.