Live
- MB Patil Seeks Centre’s Backing to Boost Logistics Infrastructure in Karnataka
- Kumaraswamy initiated Bidadi township and now he himself is opposing it: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Nepal Supreme Court directs govt to address legitimate demands of protesting teachers
- Revenue stagnant, losses mount as EV firm Ather Energy prepares for IPO
- Former AP Intelligence Chief Granted Custody for Questioning
- Bihar Cabinet approves 34 proposals for state’s development
- Siddhu Jonnalagadda's Jack to Stream on This OTT Platform
- McBride handed recall as Scotland name squad for ICC CWCL2 series in Netherlands
- Former ISRO Chairman K. Kasturirangan Passes Away at 84
- Best Crypto Casinos (2025): Casino Bitcoin Sites with Fast Payout – April List
Former AP Intelligence Chief Granted Custody for Questioning
Highlights
In a recent hearing at the Vijayawada court, the custody petition for former Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu was addressed
In a recent hearing at the Vijayawada court, the custody petition for former Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu was addressed. Officials from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a request for his custody for a week; however, the court approved a shorter duration of three days.
As per the court's ruling, the CID officials will have custody of Anjaneyulu on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, during which he will be interrogated from 10 am to 5 pm each day. The court stipulated that the investigation must take place in the presence of legal representatives.
Next Story