Former AP Mines Director VG Venkata Reddy Arrested on Corruption Charges

The former Director of the Andhra Pradesh Mines Department VG Venkat Reddy was arrested in Hyde and is set to be produced in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court today. The arrest comes amid allegations of irregularities and misconduct during his tenure under the previous YSR Congress party government.



On September 11, the ACB registered a case against Venkata Reddy, who has been embroiled in controversy since his suspension by the ruling alliance government in Andhra Pradesh due to corruption allegations. The investigation has now led to the registration of cases against Venkata Reddy and three companies involved in mining operations.

The ACB has also filed a First Information Report (FIR) against seven individuals as part of the ongoing investigation into the matter. The agency continues to pursue legal action against Venkata Reddy and affiliated organizations, shedding light on the extent of corruption within the mining sector in the state.

As Venkata Reddy awaits his court appearance, the developments in this case highlight the commitment of state authorities to address and combat corruption in public office.