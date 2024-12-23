Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan's Four-Day Tour of Kadapa District Starting on 24th December

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will embark on a four-day visit to Kadapa district starting on December 24. During his tour, Jagan is scheduled to engage in various activities across the region.

On the first day of his visit, Jagan will arrive at the Idappulapaya Estate in Kadapa, where he will be staying. On December 25, he will offer prayers at the historic Pulivendula Church. The following day, December 26, Jagan will hold a public interaction session, the "Praja Darbar," at the Pulivendula camp office, where he will meet local residents and address their concerns.

After completing his tour of the district, Jagan will depart for Vijayawada on December 27.

This visit is expected to strengthen his connection with the people of Kadapa and reaffirm his commitment to addressing local issues.