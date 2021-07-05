Former Crickter Anil Kumble meets AP CM YS Jagan, discusses over setting up Sports University

Former Team India coach and legendary spinner Anil Kumble met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday at the Chief Minister's camp office in Tadepalli. During the meeting, various issues related to the development of sports have come for discussion between the two.

The two discussed the setting up of a Sports‌ University and a sports equipment manufacturing factory in Andhra Pradesh. Kumble told the CM that he would focus on setting up these two projects and would do his part to support them.



Anil Kumble pointed out that sports equipment manufacturing factories are presently located only in cities like Jalandhar and Meerut, from where all kinds of sports equipment are supplied.



He explained to the CM that if a factory is set up in AP, sports equipment will be available to all. Anil Kumble, who was the Test captain for Team India, has held several senior positions in the BCCI, including the head coach of the Indian team.

