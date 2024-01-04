Live
Former Dharmavaram MLA criticises Paritala Sriram
Former Dharmavaram MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana said that there should be a limit to the criticism and accusations made against him by Paritala Sriram and accused later of colluding with the YSR Congress Party and claims that the Telugu Desam Party in Dharmavaram has turned into a branch office of the YSR Congress Party.
He said Sreeram and his followers are being accused of opportunistic politics and are criticized for supporting the YSR Congress Party in the last election. Suryanarayana challenges Sreeram to take an oath at a temple if he truly supports him. "People like Phani Kumar and Maddileti, who have benefited from him, are also speaking against him, says Suryanarayana.
He said that Suryanarayana is known for his support and protection of Desam Party workers and leaders in Dharmavaram constituency and stated that the people of Dharmavaram are waiting for Suryanarayana to receive the ticket for the constituency.