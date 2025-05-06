Former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi's remand extended

Former MLA of Gannavaram Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan was again received a blow in court when his remand in the case related to the alleged kidnapping and intimidation of Satyavardhan, a Gannavaram TDP office employee, was extended. After being produced before the judge initially as his remand period was expiring, Vamsi was informed that the court had decided to extend his custody until the 13th of this month.

Police sources have indicated that Vamsi's remand will be 90 days as of that date, leading to speculation about his eligibility for bail thereafter. While he is detained at present for the Satyavardhan case, several additional charges have been filed against him since his arrest, which puts into question the effect these additional cases will have on his release.

With the legal process in progress, the court's order in extending Vamsi's remand has resulted in him getting back to the Vijayawada sub-jail.