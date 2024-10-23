Former IPS Officer AR Anuradha Appointed as APPSC Chairman

The Andhra Pradesh state government has officially appointed former IPS officer AR Anuradha as the new chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). The announcement was made on Wednesday, following an order issued with the consent of Governor Abdul Nazir. The Chief Secretary has released Anuradha's bio as part of the process.

Anuradha, who has a distinguished career in various roles within the state, is recognized as a pioneer, being the first woman IPS officer to lead the Intelligence Department in Andhra Pradesh. Her extensive experience includes significant positions such as Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement, as well as serving as Superintendent of Police (SP) and Inspector General (IG) across multiple districts.

The government's move to appoint Anuradha reflects its commitment to ensuring that the APPSC operates with efficiency and impartiality. Reports indicate that her appointment came after discussions with IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who advocated for her selection.

This transition comes in the wake of the resignation of the previous APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang following the formation of the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh. Anuradha's leadership is anticipated to steer the APPSC towards fulfilling its responsibilities effectively in the coming years.