Former MD of Siemens denies allegations on Skill Development, says will submit details to court

Former MD of Siemens Company, Suman Bose, has responded oon the arrest of former Chief Minister and TDP leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu, specifically regarding the Skill Development Scheme. Addressing the media in New Delhi, Bose made sensational revelations and questioned how a skill development project could be labeled as bogus without even visiting a single center. He expressed surprise at the allegations of corruption against a successful project and expressed his anger at the serious charges being leveled against him.

Bose clarified that the 90:10 deal was part of marketing and that all details would be presented in court. He firmly stated that there was no money laundering involved in the skill development matter and emphasized that baseless allegations were being made.



Bose commented that the case against the skill development project was baseless and highlighted that 2.32 lakh people had gained employment after receiving training. He reminded everyone that the Skill Development Project had been declared a successful project by the central government in 2016. He assured that there was no corruption involved in the scheme and urged people to focus on the positive results it had achieved.



Bose explained that he had come before the media to uphold the respect he had earned in life. He mentioned that when the state was bifurcated in 2014, the government took the initiative for skill development to promote IT development in what was primarily an agricultural state. He described the establishment of 200 labs in 40 areas and the acquisition of skills by 2.32 lakh individuals by 2021.

Bose stated that there was no corruption in the project and cited a letter from the AP Skill Development Corporation confirming its success in 2021. He clarified that the AP Skill Development Corporation was not part of the government and denied any involvement in money laundering. He explained that the agreement between the government, AP Skill Development Corporation, and Siemens was aimed at increasing demand for software and was part of marketing strategies, which IT companies worldwide engage in. Bose assured that all details would be shared with the courts, as it falls within their jurisdiction.



It is worth noting that the CID has arrested Chandrababu Naidu on charges of money laundering in the Skill Development Scheme, and he is currently in remand at Rajahmundry Central Jail.



