Krishna district police serve 41(A) notice to Ayyanna Patrudu

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and Telugu Desam Party politburo member Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu was detained by the police at Visakhapatnam Airport on Friday.

Krishna district police have registered a case against the comments made by Ayyanna Patrudu about Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and ministers during Yuva Galam taken up by TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh at Gannavaram.

In this backdrop, former minister Perni Nani lodged a complaint at Atmakuru police station in Krishna district. While Ayyanna was returning to Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad, he was detained at Visakhapatnam Airport by the Krishna District Police. Later, 41(A) notice was served to Ayyanna Patrudu and he was released at Vempadu Toll Gate of Anakapalli District.

Following which, Ayyanna Patrudu reached his residence located at Narsipatnam.