Former minister Bandaru held, shifted to Guntur

Anakapalli: The high drama which was witnessed throughout the day at the house of former minister and senior TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy came to an end as the Guntur police finally took him into custody at Vennelapalem in Parawada mandal in Anakapalli district.

A large number of police reached the spot on Sunday night. Two cases have been registered against the former minister. While one was for making remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the other was for making objectionable comments against Tourism Minister R K Roja.

The police broke open the doors of Satyanarayana Murthy’s house and took him into custody, issuing him notices under 41A and 41B. Subsequiently, he was shifted to Guntur police station.

Earlier, after receiving the information, TDP supporters, activists and leaders reached the place and staged a protest right in front of the former minister’s residence.

A tense atmosphere prevailed at Pendurthi in Anakapalli district since Sunday night as the TDP supporters tried to stop the police from entering Satyanarayana Murthy’s residence.

Jostling was witnessed between the police and the TDP supporters in the area during the protest.

Meanwhile, wife of Satyanarayana Murthy, Madhavi Latha lodged a complaint against Parawada CI P Eshwara Rao stating that he intimidated the family members and restricted them from stepping out of their house.