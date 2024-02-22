Former minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy flays YSRCP govt.

Former minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy has called upon the people of Puttaparthi Constituency to put an end to the anarchic regime of Chief Minister Jagan. Leading the election campaign on Thursday, the Telugu Desam Party stalwart started his campaign from Krishnapuram Panchayat Gopalapuram in Bukkapatnam Mandal, Sathyasai District.

Before starting the campaign, Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy performed a pooja at the Gangamma temple and urged the people to pledge their support to the TDP by voting for the bicycle symbol. He emphasized the importance of electing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and himself as MLA to bring about a positive change in the state. Dr. Reddy warned the people of the disastrous consequences if the YCP wins again in the 2024 elections, stating that the current regime has led to a rise in corruption and misconduct.

Highlighting the issues faced by the people under Jagan's rule, Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy criticized the government for its failure to control sand, mud, and granite mafia. He also mentioned the increasing incidents of land grabs, harassment, and attacks in the state under the YCP regime. The former minister urged the people to unite and work towards dethroning Jagan to bring about a better future for Andhra Pradesh.

During the election campaign, TDP and Jana Sena alliance supporters joined Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy in spreading awareness and garnering support for the upcoming elections. Promising a slew of benefits for the people, including financial assistance for farmers, women, children, and unemployed individuals, the TDP leader outlined his party's vision for the state. The campaign also focused on implementing special protection laws for BCs once TDP comes to power.

The door-to-door election campaign in Krishnapuram Panchayat saw the active participation of TDP mandal conveners, local public representatives, party presidents, activists, and supporters. With a strong message of change and progress, Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy and the TDP supporters are gearing up for the upcoming elections with confidence and determination.