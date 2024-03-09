Former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao Engages in Community Service at Bala Perantalamma Puja Mahotsava in Bhimili Constituency

Former minister Sri Ganta Srinivasa Rao extended his support to a noble cause by participating in the Bala Perantalamma Puja Mahotsava organized by Sri Kaligotla Srirammurthy's family in Bhimili Constituency, Bhimili. The event witnessed the distribution of sarees and steel items to underprivileged individuals in the community, alongside the provision of maha annadanam to those in need.

Following the charitable initiatives, Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao addressed the press, commending Kaligotla Srirammurthy and his family for their dedicated community service efforts. He lauded their commitment to serving the less fortunate by extending annadanam to hundreds of individuals and providing essential items like sarees and steel utensils to support the marginalized sections of society.

The event garnered the presence and participation of key figures such as Visakhapatnam constituency in-charge Vijay Babu, state party secretary Ganta Nukaraju, former ZPTC Saragadam Apparao, as well as local leaders, activists, and community members. The collective engagement in the programme underscored a shared ethos of compassion, social responsibility, and solidarity in driving positive change and welfare initiatives within Bhimili Constituency.











Through his involvement in the Bala Perantalamma Puja Mahotsava, Ganta Srinivasa Rao exemplified a spirit of altruism and community engagement, reflecting a commitment to uplifting the vulnerable and fostering a culture of empathy and support within the local community.







