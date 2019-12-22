Former Minister late Paritala Ravi's uncle Gajjelappa passes away on sunday

Former minister and TDP leader late Paritala Ravi's uncle Paritala Sri Ramulaiah's brother Paritala Gajjelappa passed away on Sunday. He had been ill for the past few days and was being treated at a hospital.

With his death, Paritala's family is mired in tragedy. Fans and TDP leaders are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Gajjelappa. Gajjelappa's funeral will take place on Sunday evening at Venkatapuram. Paritala Ravi's son Sriram wrote in his Facebook.

TDP leaders in the village of Venkatapuram paid tribute to Gajjelappa. Paritala Sri Ramulaiah who joined the party with an interest in Communism participated in the public struggles.

The Communist Party's most ambitious take on the farmers, Bhuporattam, has made Sri Ramulaiah a communist warrior. Gajjalappa also walked in the path of Sri Ramulaiah.

However, 46 persons, including Paritala Sreeramullaiah and Gajjelappa, were arrested in the attack on the Tallary Narasimha.

Gazzelappa spent nearly two years in jail with his brother in the case. Gazzelappa is the second brother of Paritala Sriramuluiah.