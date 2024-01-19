Former Minister Narayana daughter Sindhura participate in Babu Surety - Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program

Ex-Minister, Narayana daughter Sindhura said that everybody is waiting for TDP government. As part of Babu Surety - Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program, Sindhura visited 44 Division Post Office Road, Sri Anjaneyaswamy Temple and other areas. The division leaders gave her a warm welcome. On this occasion, she visited local Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple and performed special pujas. After that, she went to every shop in the division and informed them about the progress made by Narayana during the TDP regime.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Ponguru Sindhura recalled that during the TDP government from 2014 to 2019, many development programs were carried out in Nellore city. She praised that the development that did not happen in Nellore for the last 60 years...was done in the five years of Narayana's ministership. They said that it is a pleasure that people are reminding us that this time we will surely win Narayana sir. She confidently expressed that the TDP army is very strong in Nellore.

44th Division President Edukondalu, Commerce Department President Darshi Harikrishna, Cluster Incharge Satya Nageswara Rao, Unit Incharge Kuvvada Ravichandra Babu, Ramesh, Booth Convener Vijay, BLA Krishna, Leaders Surendra Babu, Ramesh Naidu, Koku Jyoti, TDP Chief Leaders, etc. participated.