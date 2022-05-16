Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu bids adieu to BJP, says due to personal problems

Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu bid adieu to the BJP. A letter of resignation has been sent to BJP state president Somu Veerraju to this effect. The letter mentioned that he had joined the BJP because he liked the uncorrupt, sustainable and effective governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the respect he had for Modi had attracted him towards the party and thanked him for giving him a niche position in the party. In a letter to Somu Weeraraj, Ravela explained that he was resigning to due to personal and family issues.



Ravela Kishore Babu worked as an IRS officer and entered politics before the 2014 elections and later joined the TDP. He contested from Guntur district Pratipada constituency on behalf of TDP and won as an MLA and served as a minister Social and Tribal Welfare. A few days later, Ravela's performance and lack of coordination with district leaders led to dissatisfaction with him in the TDP.

After that he got into a big controversy with his son's affair. In the ensuing cabinet expansion, Kishore Babu lost his ministerial post. Ravela has since distanced himself from the party. Before the 2019 elections, he resigned as an MLA from the TDP and joined the Jana Sena party contested from Pattipada in Guntur district and lost.

Later, he resigned from the Jana Sena party after the election results and later joined the BJP.