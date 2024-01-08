Live
- ‘Worship your body’: Rubina Dilaik gives glimpse into her postpartum journey
- PIL against Pontiff dismissed by HC
- UKK Season 2: Gujarat Giants go top with dominating win over Telugu Yoddhas
- Odisha: Former minister Balabhadra Majhi quits BJD
- 79% Americans think surgery for weight loss should be last resort: Study
- 500 women students of Haryana university accuse professor of sexual harassment
- Bihar ACS Pathak goes on leave after fracas with prominent Patna doctor
- Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has reached 11 cr people in last 50 days: PM Modi
- Strong action will be taken against miscreants involved in attacking ED officials: Bengal DGP
- Haryana govt instructs NHAI to acquire land for Khedki Daula toll plaza
Just In
Former Minister Shilpa Mohan Reddy lashes opposition parties
Highlights
Former Minister Shilpa Mohan Reddy lashed out at the opposition and stated that yesterday's Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra
Former Minister Shilpa Mohan Reddy lashed out at the opposition and stated that yesterday's Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra was successful and asked the people to give him a victory.
"Seeing the remnants of people who came to the assembly, opposition got scared and gave rise to vile caste and religious politics," he said.
He said that people have been watching your Kattu stories for the past 30 years and hence they have been left aside..
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS