Former Minister Shilpa Mohan Reddy lashes opposition parties

Former Minister Shilpa Mohan Reddy lashed out at the opposition and stated that yesterday's Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra was successful and asked the people to give him a victory.

"Seeing the remnants of people who came to the assembly, opposition got scared and gave rise to vile caste and religious politics," he said.

He said that people have been watching your Kattu stories for the past 30 years and hence they have been left aside..