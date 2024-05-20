  • Menu
Nellore: 64 bikes recovered during Cardon & Search

Nellore: 64 bikes recovered during Cardon & Search
Nellore: Following the orders of SP Arif Hafeez to prevent thefts and to protect law and order, police have conducted Cardon and Search at Nawabpet in...

Nellore: Following the orders of SP Arif Hafeez to prevent thefts and to protect law and order, police have conducted Cardon and Search at Nawabpet in Nellore city, Kavali town, Kavali Rural, Udayagiri and Vinjamuru on Sunday and recovered 64 motor cycle, two auto rickshaws and 89 illicit liquor bottles.

Police said they have arrested two persons, who were old offenders and were on the run for the last two months. SP Arif Hafeez has warned of initiating stringent action against persons, involved in anti-social activities.

