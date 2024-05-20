Harshavardhan Raju takes charge as Tirupati SP

Tirupati: Newly appointed Tirupati district SP Harshavardhan Raju took charge here on Sunday. He was working as election observer in Bihar earlier and was transferred to Tirupati.

Speaking to the media, Harshvardhan Raju said that his first priority is to ensure counting of votes will be organised in a peaceful atmosphere at all centres in Tirupati district. Stating that it is indeed a challenging task to ensure law and order keeping in view the series of violent incidents that took place a few days ago here, he assured that the department will take all steps to avoid such incidents and will maintain peace and order in the district.

It may be noted that following the murder attack on Chandragiri TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani, the Election Commission of India had transferred SP Krishnakant Patel with immediate effect and appointed Harshavardhan Raju as Tirupati SP. It is pertinent to note that within three months, Tirupati SPs were transferred three times. First, it was Parameshwar Reddy, who was transferred just before the election notification, later Mallika Garg, who worked just 10 days as SP and thirdly, Krishnakanth Patel, who was transferred within a month of being appointed as Tirupati SP.