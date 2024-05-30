Live
Former MLA Bullabbai Reddy passes away
Kakinada: FormerMLA of Sampara (now Kakinada Rural) constituency in the erstwhile East Godavari district and Congress party leader Anisetti Bullabbai Reddy passed away of illness at his residence in Nagulapalli village of Kothapalli mandal on Tuesday. The funeral was held on Wednesday.
He was 70 and survived by wife and son. In 1987, Bullabbai Reddy, a native of Nagulapalli, contested as MP for Kothapalli from the Congress and was defeated. Later, he was elected as Sampara MLA in the 1989 Assembly elections.
He was elected to the Assembly from Sampara for the second time in 2004. He served as Regional Chairman of APSRTC. Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha Vishwanath and Eluru District Panchayat Officer TS Vishwanath condoled Anisetti’s death.