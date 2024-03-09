Live
Former MLA Chinthamaneni Prabhakar Seeks Blessings at Saiva Kshetra Balive Temple on Mahashivratri
Former State Government Whip and ex-Dendulur MLA Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, accompanied by Sati, marked the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri by visiting the renowned Saiva Kshetra Balive temple in Musunur mandal of Eluru district. The revered temple resonated with spiritual fervor as a special pooja was conducted to honor Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy, invoking blessings and divine grace on this sacred day.
In reverence to the significance of Mahashivratri, Chinthamaneni Prabhakar acknowledged the sanctity of Lord Shiva, revered as Layakara and Bhola Shankar by devotees. He offered prayers to Sri Ramalingeswara Swami at Balive Kshetra, seeking blessings for the well-being and prosperity of all individuals. Expressing his concern for the devotees, Prabhakar urged the authorities to ensure that necessary measures are in place to avoid any inconvenience during the sacred festivities.
Following the spiritual rituals, Chinthamaneni Prabhakar personally distributed prasads to the devotees who had gathered at the temple, sharing the blessings and joy of the occasion. The presence of Pedapadu mandal party president Laveti Srinivas, cluster in-charge Boddeti Mohan, MPTC (Satyavolu) Rambha Nagaraju, P. Veeranjaneyu, and several other TDP leaders added to the sanctity and communal spirit of the program.
The visit to the Saiva Kshetra Balive temple on Mahashivratri symbolized a harmonious blend of spiritual devotion and community engagement, reflecting Chinthamaneni Prabhakar's commitment to fostering unity, cultural traditions, and the well-being of all individuals during auspicious occasions.