  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Former MLA Sudhakar demands Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to withdraw comments against Raghuveera Reddy

Former MLA Sudhakar demands Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to withdraw comments against Raghuveera Reddy
x
Highlights

Former MLA Sudhakar strongly condemned Minister Peddireddy's comments regarding CWC member Raghuveera Reddy

Former MLA Sudhakar strongly condemned Minister Peddireddy's comments regarding CWC member Raghuveera Reddy. Sudhakar demanded the withdrawal of the comments made against Raghuveera. He stated that Raghuveera had never aspired for posts and had entered politics after Rahul Gandhi was insulted. Sudhakar also mentioned that Raghuveera had received the posts in recognition of his service to the people.

Sudhakar further proposed that an inquiry should be conducted into the allegations made against Raghuveera, even with the involvement of a Supreme Court judge. He expressed confidence that Raghuveera would receive a clean chit as there were no corruption allegations against him.

Sudhakar also highlighted Raghuveera's efforts in shaking the politics of the Madakasira constituency. He noted that the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, had started the village trail from Madakasira. He mentioned that Sharmila, YS Rajasekhar Reddy's daughter, would begin her rural path from the same place on the 5th.

In light of this, Sudhakar called upon Congress fans, activists, and leaders from all corners of the constituency to come and witness the beginning of Sharmila's rural path.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X