Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi meets YS Jagan after release from jail

Former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Vallabhaneni Vamsi met with former Chief Manager YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today, just a day after his release from jail where he had spent five months. Vamsi, accompanied by his family, visited the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister at his residence, discussing his experiences in prison as well as recent developments.

Vamsi was arrested on February 16 for his alleged involvement in a violent attack on the Gannavaram office of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Over the following months, he faced additional legal troubles, culminating in a total of 11 cases against him, including issues related to fraudulent land transactions and land grabbing. He spent 140 days in the Vijayawada District Jail before being granted bail on multiple occasions, including in a recent ruling from the Nuziveedu court.

While in jail, Vamsi experienced health issues, notably respiratory problems, which required treatment at a government hospital. Now that he has been released after being granted bail in all pending cases, Vamsi expressed his gratitude during his reunion with Chief Minister Jagan, marking a significant moment in his return to public life.