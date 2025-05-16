Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Remanded in Another Case

Vallabhaneni Vamsi, a leader of the YSR Congress Party and former MLA for Gannavaram, has been remanded again by the Nuzvidu court in connection with the distribution of fake house titles in Bapulapadu. The police executed a PT warrant and arrested Vamsi before presenting him in court, where he has been remanded for a period of 14 days until the 29th of this month. His close associate, Olupalli Mohan Ranga Rao, has also been remanded alongside him.

Vamsi currently faces a total of eight cases, having been granted bail or anticipatory bail in five of them. A ruling on the attack case at the Gannavaram TDP office is expected to be announced today. However, Vamsi has yet to secure bail in the Bapulapadu fake house title case as well as in a newly registered mining case. His legal troubles date back to a kidnapping charge for which he was arrested on February 13 of this year. In total, he has already served 93 days as a remanded prisoner. As it stands, he will remain in custody until he secures bail in his latest cases.