Former MLC YVB Rajendra Prasad meets Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy

Rajya Sabha member Mr. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy was recently visited by the President of Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Chamber and former MLC YVB Rajendra Prasad. The meeting took place at VPR's residence in Nellore, where Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy was honored with a shawl and a bouquet by YVB Rajendra Prasad. During the meeting, they discussed the challenges faced by Sarpanchs in the state and also touched upon the political situation in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting was attended by Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Chamber General Secretary Pratap Reddy, Vice President Munireddy, District Panchayat Raj Chamber President Dhanunjay Yadav, Sarpanchula Sangam State Secretary Nagendra Reddy, Venkatesh, and other members. The participants had a fruitful discussion with V.P.R, exchanging ideas and addressing key issues affecting the Panchayat Raj system in the state.



Overall, the meeting served as a platform for important stakeholders to come together and collaborate on finding solutions to improve governance at the grassroots level in Andhra Pradesh.