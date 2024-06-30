Former MP Adala gets jolt

Nellore : Former Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy got a severe jolt as the government reportedly stopped Rs 67 crore worth bills related to Adala Prabhakara Reddy Constructions Limited (APRCL), on Saturday.

According to sources, contractor-cum-politician Adala Prabhakara Reddy did contract works worth Rs 67 crore with the then State government headed by late YS Rajasekhara Reddy during 2004-09, when he was Sarvepalli Congress MLA.

The Congress government, which came to power in 2009 elections, had reportedly cleared all his pending contract bills and he also won from Sarvepalli constituency under the ruling party banner.

It should be recalled that after Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy quits YSRCP following differences with party high command one year before 2024 elections, former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested Adala Prabhakara Reddy’s name for Nellore Rural Assembly segment.

According to sources, after repeated appeals Adala agreed Jagan’s proposal over contesting from Nellore Rural constituency on the condition of clearing all his old outstanding contract bill worth Rs 67 crore.

Party high command accepted Adala’s demand and the government had processed the bill and mentioned in Comprehensive Finance Management System (CFMS), reportedly based on the fake bills submitted by APRCL, but these bills were not cleared as YSRCP lost power in 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, it came to know that during verification of outstanding of contract works the government suspected that something was wrong with the bills submitted by APRCL and stopped them. TDP leader from Nellore Rural Assembly Nukaraju Madan Mohan Reddy, at a press conference here on Saturday, demanded vigilance enquiry over the issue. He alleged that Adala Prabhakara Reddy blackmailed former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to clear off his pending amount of Rs 67crore, if Jagan wants him to contest from Nellore rural Assembly.

Mohan Reddy questioned why Adala’a bills of contract works that were done 16 years ago, in 2018, are still not cleared, despite he was a two-time MLA during late YSR’s regime.

It may be recalled that TDP had finalised Adala Prabhakara Reddy's candidature from Nellore Rural constituency in 2014 elections. But, in the last minute, Adala switched his loyalty to YSRCP, after his outstanding contract bills worth Rs 100 crore was cleared by the then TDP government.