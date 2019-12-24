Former MP Chinta Mohan flays State, Central governments for failure in governance

Tirupati: Former MP Chinta Mohan lambasted both state and central governments for failing in governance. Addressing media in Tirupati on Monday, he came down heavily on the Jagan Mohan Reddy government saying that there was no governance at all except dictatorial attitude. No official or minister was being allowed to open their mouth on any of the issues, he said.



Since 1950s AP capital was changed for four times so far and may be changed for the fifth time too. As per Sri Bagh pact, the capital had to come to Tirupati but it was diverted to Kurnool. Later it moved to Hyderabad and after bifurcation to Amaravati. Now, the government sent enough indications that Visakhapatnam would be the capital,'' he said.

Chinta Mohan opined that state capital should not be changed whenever government prefers. Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu preferred the capital at Amaravati instead of Tirupati. Even after seeing the plight of farmers of 29 villages in the capital region, Naidu expressed his solidarity to them and supported capital in Amaravati. asserted that decisions on change of capital should not be taken on political vengeance.

He further, said that state government can only recommend a place for establishing High court but the final decision rests with Supreme Court and High Court only. The former MP said that Prime Minister has no knowledge on governance. The prices of important commodities like onions, pulses, petrol and others have been skyrocketing and unemployment was on the rise.