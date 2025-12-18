MyVoice: Views of our readers 18th Dec 2025

AP model can ensure digital health for all

The Andhra Pradesh government’s move to create digital health records of all its citizens should serve as a model for the entire country. If all states adopt similar systems, India can move decisively from fragmented, treatment-focused care to a unified, preventive healthcare framework.

Nationwide digital health records would improve early diagnosis, reduce medical costs, support data-driven policymaking, and strengthen public health responses. With robust data privacy safeguards and citizen awareness, this reform can ensure equitable, efficient, and future-ready healthcare for every Indian.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

CBI must rise to the occasion

This is in response to the article (THI Dec 17) “Can CBI contain cybercrime effectively?”. It becomes clear that the Supreme Court’s recent directives to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) come as a shot in the arm for India’s fight against cybercrime. With the fraudsters running amok and swindling innocent people out of their hard-earned money, it is time the CBI is given autonomy and resources it needs to take on the digital delinquents.

The article highlights the alarming rise of digital arrest scams, investment scams, and part-time job scams, which have left innumerable victims high and dry. The apex court’s directions to the agency to probe these crimes and seek Interpol’s cooperation are a step in the right direction. However, the CBI’s effectiveness in tackling cybercrime hinges on its ability to revamp its system and personnel. It must be restructured to solve modern crimes effectively and be in the forefront in the fight against cybercrime.

The writer rightly emphasises the need for a multi-pronged approach to tackle cybercrime, including by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to track down digital offenders. One hopes that the CBI proves itself as a formidable force against digital delinquents.

Kolluru Raju, Kakinada

Sajid coming to Hyd six times is an intelligence failure

The revelation that Sajid Akram, the Sydney beach attacker, had his roots in Hyderabad, is quite shocking. Sajid proved to be a coldblooded killer of Jews, who were celebrating the annual Hanukkah on Bondi beach. The extremely radicalised father-son duo knew no bounds of humanity, as they were blinded by Islamic fanaticism.

The fact that Sajid had visited Hyderabad six times after migrating to Australia in 1998, is a matter of serious concern and this aspect deserves to be inquired/verified thoroughly. It is also important to get hold of the contacts of Sajid and Naveed, if any, in Hyderabad or for that matter in the rest of India. All non-Islamic countries should join hands to effectively face the Islamic terrorist activities through joint operations.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Replacing MGNREGA is Sangh inspired

Apropos ‘Employment Guarantee Scheme must be free from political interferences’ (THI Dec 17), the government proposes to replace MGNREGA has more to it than meets the eye. The bigger question is ‘why change the name’? These are times when the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi is eulogized and temples dedicated to him with the blessings of the Sangh Parivar.

It is this tendency which is extremely dangerous for the country, and one which the opposition must fight tooth and nail. Basics of the nation must not be allowed to be tampered with, come what may.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi