Former MP Nandigam Suresh gets bail in TDP office attack case

Former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh has been granted conditional bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in connection with the attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office.

The High Court bench's decision provides a temporary reprieve for Suresh amid ongoing legal challenges.

Despite this favorable ruling, Suresh now faces additional legal hurdles, as the Tullur police have filed a PT (Proclamation and Attachment) warrant against him related to a separate murder case. The trial court has accepted the PT warrant.