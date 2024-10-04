Live
- ‘Mr. Celebrity’ review: A thrilling debut of Paruchuri Sudarshan
- BMW Group India posts best-ever luxury car sales with 10 pc growth in Jan-Sep
- Mental Health Matters: How to Set Effective Social Media Boundaries
- Committed to make India's defence industry export-oriented: Rajnath Singh
- Builders Association of India Donates Over Rs.1 Crore to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
- YouTuber Harsha Sai Faces Another Complaint Over Alleged Online Harassment
- Iran summons German, Austrian envoys in tit-for-tat move
- Hezbollah says 17 Israeli soldiers killed in border clashes
- CM Siddaramaiah to meet Congress high command in Oct end to discuss MUDA case
- When PM Modi fulfilled last wishes of freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma, 56 years after Independence
Just In
Former MP Nandigam Suresh gets bail in TDP office attack case
Highlights
Former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh has been granted conditional bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in connection with the attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office.
Former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh has been granted conditional bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in connection with the attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office.
The High Court bench's decision provides a temporary reprieve for Suresh amid ongoing legal challenges.
Despite this favorable ruling, Suresh now faces additional legal hurdles, as the Tullur police have filed a PT (Proclamation and Attachment) warrant against him related to a separate murder case. The trial court has accepted the PT warrant.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS