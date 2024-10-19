Live
Just In
Former MP Nandigam Suresh taken to police custody in alleged Murder case
Former YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh has been taken into police custody in connection with the alleged murder case of a woman named Mariamma in Velagapudi. Authorities from the Tullur police filed a petition to transfer Suresh, who is currently in Guntur jail, as a remand prisoner for questioning in this high-profile case.
The Mangalagiri court granted the request, permitting the Tullur police to proceed. Following the court's decision, Suresh was moved from Guntur district jail to Tullur for two days of intensive interrogation.
Police officials are expected to question Nandigam Suresh at the Tullur police station before he is returned to Guntur district jail by Monday afternoon. The investigation continues as authorities seek to uncover more details surrounding the incident involving Mariamma.