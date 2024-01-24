Live
- Surprise results to come from South India in Lok Sabha polls: Bommai
- United Electricity Contract Workers Union (UECW) convention wall papers unveiled
- Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown results in record 13.1 mn paid users in Q4 2023
- Adani Group to invest in various public sectors of Nepal: Minister
- Ways to use rose water for skin
- Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy meets disgruntled leaders in Kadiri assures posts
- Every girl deserves a chance to pursue her goals: Aishwarya Khare
- Focus on simplifying music while upholding its intrinsic values: Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan
- LU to introduce AI as vocational course
- Pre-Budget Expectation 2024-25: Here’s what education sector expect
Just In
Former Narsapuram MLA alleges of corruption against current MLA
Former Narasapuram MLA Bandaru Madhava Naidu has accused CM and MLA Mudunuri Prasadaraju of committing fraud in the name of development in...
Former Narasapuram MLA Bandaru Madhava Naidu has accused CM and MLA Mudunuri Prasadaraju of committing fraud in the name of development in Narasapuram. Naidu handed over a memorandum to the RDO asking for justice to be done regarding these fraudulent activities.
He claimed that the CM and MLA had promised a District Centre, Medical College, and Rs. 3,200 crore development, but none of these promises were fulfilled. Naidu also accused the MLA of selling the district center for the post of Chief Whip and benefiting from real estate business. He alleged that the MLA had lied to the people about the development works and challenged him to a public discussion on the development made in the constituency.
Naidu also mentioned that various development projects had not been started, including drinking water supply, underground drainage, canal modernization, and fishing harbor works. He criticized the MLA for taking legal action to stop the Vasishtha Bridge and accused him of not prioritizing the people's welfare. Naidu and MLA Sidda are prepared for a public discussion on the development works done in the constituency.