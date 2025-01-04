Live
- Game Changer Soars in Advance Bookings as Trailer Hits 80 Million Views
- Allu Arjun to Appear in Nampally Court Following Conditional Bail in Stampede Case
- Bengal BJP to hold crucial meeting today on progress of membership drive in state
- Ministers laud student for taking up plantation drive
- No one can escape from law, warns SP Jagadeesh
- Know all about 2 new SBI deposit schemes that offer financial flexibility
- Six killed in blast at fireworks factory in TN's Sattur
- Students should strive for creativity, excellence: Collector Rajakumari
- BPSC re-exams at 22 centres underway in Bihar
- After setback in Periya twin murder case, CPI-M awaits outcome of Naveen Babu suicide case
Just In
Former PM Manmohan Singh’s contributions remembered
Tirupati: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was remembered with heartfelt tributes during a condolence meeting organised by Tirupati district and...
Tirupati: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was remembered with heartfelt tributes during a condolence meeting organised by Tirupati district and city Congress at Youth Hostel on Friday. Party leaders praised his pivotal role in laying foundation for India’s robust economic growth and progress.
Chittoor District Congress president Balaguravam Babu lauded Dr Singh’s transformative contributions to India’s banking and economic sectors. Highlighting the reforms introduced under his leadership, he emphasised the establishment of special economic zones, which played a key role in industrial development and job creation, propelling the nation toward prosperity. Tirupati City Congress president G Chittibabu noted Dr Singh’s instrumental role in launching the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) in 2005. He credited the scheme with providing livelihood and social security to rural populations, drastically improving the lives of impoverished families and reshaping the socio-economic fabric of villages.
Other leaders, including PCC vice-president Dodda Reddy Rambhupal Reddy and PCC general secretary Tamatham Venkata Narasimhulu also spoke on the occasion. Congress leaders Mangati Gopal Reddy, Venkatachalapathi, Talapa Damodar Reddy, Murali, Chittoor Siva Shankar, Kalandar, Jagadishwar Nayak and others participated.