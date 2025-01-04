Former PM Manmohan Singh’s contributions remembered

Tirupati: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was remembered with heartfelt tributes during a condolence meeting organised by Tirupati district and city Congress at Youth Hostel on Friday. Party leaders praised his pivotal role in laying foundation for India’s robust economic growth and progress.

Chittoor District Congress president Balaguravam Babu lauded Dr Singh’s transformative contributions to India’s banking and economic sectors. Highlighting the reforms introduced under his leadership, he emphasised the establishment of special economic zones, which played a key role in industrial development and job creation, propelling the nation toward prosperity. Tirupati City Congress president G Chittibabu noted Dr Singh’s instrumental role in launching the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) in 2005. He credited the scheme with providing livelihood and social security to rural populations, drastically improving the lives of impoverished families and reshaping the socio-economic fabric of villages.

Other leaders, including PCC vice-president Dodda Reddy Rambhupal Reddy and PCC general secretary Tamatham Venkata Narasimhulu also spoke on the occasion. Congress leaders Mangati Gopal Reddy, Venkatachalapathi, Talapa Damodar Reddy, Murali, Chittoor Siva Shankar, Kalandar, Jagadishwar Nayak and others participated.