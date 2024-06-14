Former sarpanch objects to Mudragada’s name change

Rajamahendravaram: Former minister Mudragada Padmanabham’s name change case has taken another turn. A leader of Reddy community objected the name change of Padmanabham.

An open letter released by Karri Venkata Rama Reddy, former sarpanch of Koppavaram, Anaparthi mandal in East Godavari district has become the subject of discussion.

Venkata Reddy stated that Mudragada Padmanabham wanted to join Reddy caste as the party he supported had suffered a heavy defeat in the recent elections.

Arrangements had been made for publication in the gazette for this purpose.

Did any of the Reddy caste permit Padmanabham to join the caste, and why Mudragada want to join the Reddy caste, he questioned.

Venkata Reddy questioned why the Reddy caste associations did not raise any objection even though Padmanabham had made such statement.

He said that the Reddy community members need to keep people like Padmanabham away from the caste.

He asked the Reddy caste associations to make a statement clarifying that Padmanabham will not be allowed into the Reddy caste. Rama Reddy said that as a member of Reddy Caste Association, he is opposing the announcement of Padmanabham.