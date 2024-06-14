Live
- Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2024: Date, Significance, and Observance
- Modi reviews J&K situation
- Massive Discount on Google Pixel 7a on Flipkart; Pixel 7a vs. Pixel 8a
- Naidu envisages zero-poverty AP
- All party leaders visit to the bridge on pedda vaagu.
- Indian Air Force Plane Brings Back Bodies Of 45 Indians Killed In Kuwait Fire To Kerala
- Tanker mafia running on Har side of Yamuna river
- Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' release preponed to September 27
- AP govt. renames pension Scheme to NTR Bharosa, enhances pension
- TTD announces booking dates for various darshan tokens in September-2024
Just In
Former sarpanch objects to Mudragada’s name change
Rajamahendravaram: Former minister Mudragada Padmanabham’s name change case has taken another turn. A leader of Reddy community objected the name...
Rajamahendravaram: Former minister Mudragada Padmanabham’s name change case has taken another turn. A leader of Reddy community objected the name change of Padmanabham.
An open letter released by Karri Venkata Rama Reddy, former sarpanch of Koppavaram, Anaparthi mandal in East Godavari district has become the subject of discussion.
Venkata Reddy stated that Mudragada Padmanabham wanted to join Reddy caste as the party he supported had suffered a heavy defeat in the recent elections.
Arrangements had been made for publication in the gazette for this purpose.
Did any of the Reddy caste permit Padmanabham to join the caste, and why Mudragada want to join the Reddy caste, he questioned.
Venkata Reddy questioned why the Reddy caste associations did not raise any objection even though Padmanabham had made such statement.
He said that the Reddy community members need to keep people like Padmanabham away from the caste.
He asked the Reddy caste associations to make a statement clarifying that Padmanabham will not be allowed into the Reddy caste. Rama Reddy said that as a member of Reddy Caste Association, he is opposing the announcement of Padmanabham.