Former TDP mandal president Chaganti Jayarami Reddy leaves TDP

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Mandal President and former Kudumula Dinne Padu PACS President, Chaganti Jayarami Reddy bid farewell to the TDP on Saturday

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Mandal President and former Kudumula Dinne Padu PACS President, Chaganti Jayarami Reddy bid farewell to the TDP on Saturday. The farewell took place at the residence of Ex MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy in Brahmanapalli, Nellore District. Jayarami Reddy joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy and Congress Party candidate Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy.

It was stated that the development of the Udayagiri constituency could only be possible with the support of the Mekapati family, and not after the upcoming Kakarla election. The news of Jayarami Reddy joining the YSR Congress Party was confirmed by former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.

It is anticipated that soon, there will be a vacant position within the Telugu Desam Party in Kachiri Mandal. Jayarami Reddy's departure from the TDP marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the region.

