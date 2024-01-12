Live
Former TDP MLA Swamidas joins YSRCP
Vijayawada: Former TDP MLA of Tiruvuru in NTR district Nallagatla Swamidas and his wife Sudha Rani joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.
Swamidas was elected to the Assembly from Tiruvuru constituency in 1994 and 1999 elections as TDP candidate.
YSRCP MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLCs Marri Rajasekhar, M. Arun Kumar and MLA Vellampalli Srinivas were also present.
