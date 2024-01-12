  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Former TDP MLA Swamidas joins YSRCP

Tiruvuru former MLA Nallagatla Swamidas and his wife Sudha Rani join YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday
x

Tiruvuru former MLA Nallagatla Swamidas and his wife Sudha Rani join YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday

Highlights

Vijayawada: Former TDP MLA of Tiruvuru in NTR district Nallagatla Swamidas and his wife Sudha Rani joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y S...

Vijayawada: Former TDP MLA of Tiruvuru in NTR district Nallagatla Swamidas and his wife Sudha Rani joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

Swamidas was elected to the Assembly from Tiruvuru constituency in 1994 and 1999 elections as TDP candidate.

YSRCP MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLCs Marri Rajasekhar, M. Arun Kumar and MLA Vellampalli Srinivas were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X