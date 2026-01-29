TTD ghee adulteration case dominates Cabinet meet

Vijayawada: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) adulterated ghee case figured prominently in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told ministers to wait until the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report is officially received by State government. According to sources, the issue was discussed at length during the Cabinet meeting, amid mounting political attacks from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) over the SIT report. Ministers expressed strong displeasure over what they described as “misinformation and propaganda” being spread by the opposition on the SIT findings. They argued that the adulteration had taken place during the previous YSRCP government and accused party leaders of attempting to shift blame onto the present administration.

Officials informed the Cabinet that the SIT, formed under the supervision of the CBI, has already filed a chargesheet in the case. In view of this, the Chief Minister told ministers to respond after the report is formally received and made public.

During the discussion, ministers referred to the alleged deposit of Rs 4.5 crore in a bank account linked to YV Subba Reddy’s personal assistant. They said officials had pointed out that the dairies involved in supplying ghee did not have sufficient milk collection or production capacity.

According to ministers, investigations revealed that some contracted dairies had mixed chemicals to manufacture ghee, instead of producing it through proper dairy processes. “This was not an accidental lapse. It was deliberate adulteration,” one minister reportedly said during the meeting. Ministers also claimed that attempts are now being made to cover up past irregularities by targeting the current government. “A mistake was made. Adulteration happened. Now they are trying to escape responsibility through falsehood,” sources quoted ministers as saying.

Chief Minister Naidu reportedly took a firm stand on the matter. He criticised YSRCP leaders for approaching the Supreme Court against the formation of the SIT in the past and now continuing their attacks even after a CBI-supervised investigation was completed. He is learnt to have remarked that the party’s conduct reflected “criminal tendencies” and said its leaders were trying to distort facts to mislead the public. The Chief Minister stressed that any official response would come only after the SIT report is formally obtained by government. Naidu also asked his Cabinet colleagues to remain alert, warning that the issue could be used to trigger political instability.