Just In
Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu Visits Korukonda Sainik School
Highlights
In a significant event, former Vice President of India, Mr. M. Venkaiah Naidu, visited the Korukonda Sainik School as part of his ongoing district tour.
His arrival was met with a warm welcome from District Collector Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Principal of the Sainik School Group Captain S.S. Shastri, along with various other officials.
As part of his tour, Mr. Naidu is expected to engage in further discussions around the role of educational institutions in nation-building and the importance of holistic development for students.
