Former YCP Leaders and Workers Join TDP in Visakhapatnam in presence of Ganta Srinivasa

In a significant development, several leaders and workers from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) in Bhimili constituency have switched sides and joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The joint candidate for the Bhimili Assembly, Ganta Srinivasa Rao M.V.P., welcomed the new members by inviting them to the party wearing yellow scarves at his residence in the colony.

During the event, Ganta Srinivasa Rao M.V.P. expressed his confidence in the upcoming coalition government in the state and announced that Chandrababu Naidu will be taking oath as Chief Minister on June 9. He also highlighted the positive response that the alliance manifesto has been receiving from various sections of society.

Additionally, former G.V.M.C. panchayat ward member T. Kondababu of the 4th ward in Peda Uppada village joined TDP along with 20 families. The program was attended by TDP ward president Pasi Narasingrao, Kari Apparao, and other party members.

The migration of these YCP leaders and workers to TDP marks a significant shift in political allegiances in Visakhapatnam, signaling potential changes in the political landscape of the region.