Former YSRCP MLA Sridevi attacked enroute to signature campaign

Pattikonda: Tension prevailed near Chityala village in Krishnagiri mandal on Friday late evening when former MLA Kangati Sridevi was allegedly attacked by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists.

The incident took place while she was on her way to participate in a signature collection programme as part of the “One Crore Signatures” campaign initiated by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A group of TDP activists reportedly intercepted her convoy and attacked the vehicles with sticks.

Speaking to the media after the incident, Sridevi strongly condemned the attack, describing it as an act of “sheer rowdyism.”

She alleged that TDP supporters blocked her vehicle and smashed the windows of the Mandal Parishad President’s (MPP) car.

“If a former MLA like me can face such insecurity even under the current government, imagine the plight of ordinary women,” she said, demanding that such political violence must not be tolerated in a democratic society. Sridevi further said that the culture of violence was never witnessed in the past five years and accused TDP leaders of deliberately obstructing a peaceful campaign.

She remarked that it was ironic for TDP leaders, who often refer to themselves as “brothers of the people,” to be resorting to attacks on political opponents.

“I never expected the coalition government to stoop to this level,” she said with deep anguish, warning that people themselves would teach such leaders a fitting lesson in the future.

The former MLA urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and take stringent action against the culprits.

She demanded that law and order be upheld and that women’s safety in public and political spaces be ensured.

The incident has triggered tension in the area, with security being beefed up to prevent any further untoward incidents.