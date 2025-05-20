Live
Foundation laid for new building in CP Brown Language Centre
Kadapa: In a significant step towards preserving linguistic and literary heritage, BC Welfare Minister and district in-charge S Savitha laid the foundation stone for a new building at CP Brown Language Research Centre, affiliated with Yogi Vemana University, here on Monday.
Speaking at the event, the Minister praised CP Brown Library’s dedication to safeguarding Telugu literaature and emphasised the need to document rare manuscripts housed there. She lauded the library’s efforts in bringing global recognition to Telugu through the contributions of Charles Philip Brown and local literary figures. She also appreciated Janumaddi Vijay Bhaskar’s efforts in the library’s development.
Several dignitaries, including district Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri, Government Whip and Kadapa MLA R Madhavi Reddy, Kamalapuram MLA Putta Krishna Chaitanya Reddy, and university officials attended the event.
Officials reiterated their commitment to equipping the new building with modern facilities to serve students, scholars, and language enthusiasts across the State.