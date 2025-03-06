Foundation stone laid for NTR memorial trust bhavan in Vijayawada

The foundation stone for the NTR Memorial Trust Bhavan was laid on Thursday morning in Vijayawada with Nara Bhuvaneshwari attending the ceremonial event. During the occasion, she conducted special pujas to bless the project. The new building is set to be constructed using a modern G+5 design and will be located at the Saibaba Temple Road Junction, adjacent to the LEPL Mall along National Highway 16.

The NTR Memorial Trust has recently acquired a plot of approximately 600 yards to facilitate this initiative. Currently, the trust is conducting various service programs from its base in Hyderabad, but the establishment of this new facility aims to extend its charitable reach into Andhra Pradesh. Once completed, the Bhavan will serve as the headquarters for all trust activities, with a particular focus on education and medical services.

In alignment with its mission to support underprivileged communities, the NTR Trust Bhavan will be dedicated to providing educational opportunities and medical assistance to poor students. Notably, the building will house a Thalassemia Care Center and a blood bank, ensuring that thalassemia patients receive compassionate and comprehensive care, including free medical services.

The NTR Memorial Trust is committed to enhancing its medical services, blood donation initiatives, and other outreach programs through the new facility, thereby significantly benefiting local communities in need. The trust also plans to relocate some staff from its Hyderabad headquarters to ensure efficient operation at the Vijayawada location, while accommodating local requirements as necessary.