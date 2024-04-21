Live
Founder-president of Synergies Castings Shekhar passes away
Founder and president of Synergies Castings, a globally renowned alloy wheel manufacturing company, Shekhar Movva passed away following a cardiac arrest in London on April 16 where he visited to attend a meeting.
Under his able leadership, the company not just expanded its global footprint but also registered an unprecedented growth.
Shekhar Movva was looked up to as an inspiring leader in the manufacturing community and respected for his unwavering commitment, integrity and innovation.
His contribution to the field is considered remarkable. The management of the Synergies said that Shekhar left an indelible mark in the arena and that his absence could never be replaced. The team recalled his dedication, passion and farsightedness and added that he inspired generations of employees to achieve their goals. Shekhar’s last rites will be performed on Sunday.